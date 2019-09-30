Analysts Expect Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $26.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Twin River Worldwide an industry rank of 171 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Union Gaming Research started coverage on Twin River Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Twin River Worldwide to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE TRWH traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 152,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,079. Twin River Worldwide has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $143.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twin River Worldwide news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 213,917 shares of Twin River Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $6,267,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen H. Capp bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $197,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $55,687,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 3,889.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,727 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,650,000 after acquiring an additional 34,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,526,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 1,224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 821,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,430,000 after acquiring an additional 759,178 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin River Worldwide (TRWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.