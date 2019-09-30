Analysts Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.16. W&T Offshore reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price objective on W&T Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on W&T Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.37. 1,503,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,121. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.

In related news, CEO Tracy W. Krohn acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Bump sold 13,500 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $58,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,653.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 276,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,049 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,042,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,776,000 after acquiring an additional 196,139 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 270,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 131,392 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 892,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,888,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,732,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.