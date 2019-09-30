Analysts Set Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Target Price at $122.52

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.52.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $2,201,745.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,130.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $24,437,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,452 shares of company stock worth $28,252,925 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.29. 67,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,794. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.92. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $132.13. The stock has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.