Analyzing Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) & Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) and Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integra Lifesciences and Interpace Diagnostics Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra Lifesciences $1.47 billion 3.45 $60.80 million $2.42 24.52 Interpace Diagnostics Group $21.90 million 1.38 -$12.19 million ($0.43) -1.84

Integra Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Interpace Diagnostics Group. Interpace Diagnostics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Integra Lifesciences and Interpace Diagnostics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra Lifesciences 0 6 5 0 2.45 Interpace Diagnostics Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Integra Lifesciences currently has a consensus target price of $62.45, suggesting a potential upside of 5.27%. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 311.39%. Given Interpace Diagnostics Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Interpace Diagnostics Group is more favorable than Integra Lifesciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Integra Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Integra Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Integra Lifesciences and Interpace Diagnostics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra Lifesciences 6.76% 16.30% 7.09% Interpace Diagnostics Group -65.86% -42.91% -28.66%

Volatility & Risk

Integra Lifesciences has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interpace Diagnostics Group has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integra Lifesciences beats Interpace Diagnostics Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules. The company's customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

