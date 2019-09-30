AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AnaptysBio from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright set a $126.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $140.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 493,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,237. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.96. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $100.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.53.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 6.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 30.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 128,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

