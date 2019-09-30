AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.51

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.51 and last traded at $35.42, with a volume of 17333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

ANAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AnaptysBio from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $140.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AnaptysBio from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $126.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

The stock has a market cap of $953.24 million, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio Inc will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 45.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 12.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.7% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 649,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

