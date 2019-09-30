Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC downgraded Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Aphria alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 56.9% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the second quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 76.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 45.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 10.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APHA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,801,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,552. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. Aphria has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.73 and a beta of 2.92.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.26 million. Aphria’s quarterly revenue was up 971.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aphria will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.