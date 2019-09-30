Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Smith Asset Management Group LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $108,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL traded up $5.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,453,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,844,036. The stock has a market cap of $1,013.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.86. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $246,290,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Apple from $187.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.53.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.