Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $235.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $235.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen set a $250.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. New Street Research set a $155.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.53.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $218.82 on Thursday. Apple has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.86. The company has a market capitalization of $993.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,101,423.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 19,949.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,005,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,976 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $809,074,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

