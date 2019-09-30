Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AQST has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.96.

Shares of AQST traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,914. The firm has a market cap of $80.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 119.15% and a negative return on equity of 8,682.29%. The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Scibetta acquired 22,971 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $87,060.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 27,871 shares of company stock worth $121,453 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 728.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

