Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,022.50

Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (LON:ARBB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,022.50 ($13.36) and last traded at GBX 1,050 ($13.72), with a volume of 2502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,040 ($13.59).

The firm has a market cap of $156.33 million and a PE ratio of -7.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,265.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,323.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of bank accounts, loans, and overdrafts, as well as foreign trade services. It also provides wealth structuring, tax mitigation, estate preservation, and retirement planning services.

