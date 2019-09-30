Aryacoin Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $563,284.00 and $6,689.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00016569 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000402 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000676 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,231,151 coins and its circulating supply is 185,230,151 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

