Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.91, approximately 759,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 465,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

AKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Asanko Gold in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Asanko Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Asanko Gold from $1.60 to $2.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.72 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKG. Sun Valley Gold LLC grew its stake in Asanko Gold by 23.7% in the second quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 24,578,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,909 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Asanko Gold by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 20,626,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 903,800 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Asanko Gold by 3.9% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 21,802,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 809,259 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Asanko Gold by 15.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,849,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 803,716 shares during the period. Finally, Loews Corp grew its stake in Asanko Gold by 30.3% in the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 3,228,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 750,127 shares during the period.

Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

