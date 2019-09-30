Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (LON:AIE) Insider Buys £4,635.26 in Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (LON:AIE) insider Rita Dhut acquired 4,102 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £4,635.26 ($6,056.79).

Shares of AIE traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 112.50 ($1.47). 57,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 90.58. The company has a market cap of $62.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 113 ($1.48).

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust alerts:

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.