Asian Fintech (AFIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.80 Million

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Asian Fintech token can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Crex24. Asian Fintech has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $72,288.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00190619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.01062696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00021109 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00091552 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asian Fintech Token Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin.

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

