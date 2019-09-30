ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of ASOS PLC/ADR stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.77. 5,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,311. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $80.05.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

