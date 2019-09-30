At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.14% of At Home Group worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in At Home Group by 87.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,484,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after buying an additional 691,186 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,129,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in At Home Group by 2,273.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 536,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 514,324 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in At Home Group by 837.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 409,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in At Home Group by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 369,789 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other At Home Group news, insider Norman E. Mcleod acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $31,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 43,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $254,820.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,222,324 shares of company stock valued at $7,055,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

HOME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on At Home Group to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on At Home Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on At Home Group from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE:HOME traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.54. 834,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. At Home Group Inc has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $342.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.45 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

