Aurora (AOA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.70 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $43.58 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Indodax, CoinEgg and Bitinka.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00038752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.43 or 0.05424611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015320 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Indodax, Kucoin and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

