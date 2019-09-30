AurumCoin (AU) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.97 Million

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded down 51.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, AurumCoin has traded 55.5% lower against the US dollar. AurumCoin has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $1,995.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AurumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.96 or 0.00126071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Cryptohub.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00190301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.01050157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00020912 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00091064 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AurumCoin

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,408 coins. AurumCoin’s official website is www.aurumcoin.com. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AurumCoin Coin Trading

AurumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AurumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

