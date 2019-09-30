Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Up 5.8%

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.70, 2,607,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 3,141,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVTR. William Blair began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Get Avantor alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.