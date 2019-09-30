Bank of America Begins Coverage on iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $114.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sidoti upgraded shares of iRobot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.65.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of IRBT opened at $60.32 on Friday. iRobot has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $132.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average of $90.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22. iRobot had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $47,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,063.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,932,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,441,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,747,000 after acquiring an additional 267,663 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.