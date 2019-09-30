Bank of America Reiterates “$60.00” Price Target for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Bank of America set a $60.00 price target on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $50.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.36.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.85. 28,933,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,882,568. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $51.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,212 shares of company stock worth $3,857,055 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,703,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,313,000 after acquiring an additional 126,673 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 231,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,342,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.