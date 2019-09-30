Barclays Analysts Give Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) a $33.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group set a $32.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $35.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.64.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,354,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,285. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $85,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,910.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,146 shares of company stock worth $2,421,143 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 31.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 989,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 234,672 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 22.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

