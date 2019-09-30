Barclays Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €47.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €47.50 ($55.23) price target on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.90 ($53.37) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.20 ($59.53).

RTL Group has a 52-week low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 52-week high of €76.02 ($88.40).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

