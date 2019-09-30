Barclays Reiterates $84.00 Price Target for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) received a $84.00 price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OMC. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.71.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $85.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $160,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,748,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,028,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 507.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 301.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,998 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,650,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,927,000 after acquiring an additional 951,339 shares during the period.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

