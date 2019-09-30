Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 12,252,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 6,912,461 shares.The stock last traded at $10.64 and had previously closed at $9.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is 33.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 856,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 112,948 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 114.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 748.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at $376,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

