Beetle Coin (BEET) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $57,966.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $57,966.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $13.77 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000252 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 201,151,793 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $13.77, $50.98, $32.15, $5.60, $18.94, $7.50, $24.68, $24.43, $20.33, $33.94 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

