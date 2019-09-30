Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Trading Down 88%

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO)’s stock price fell 88% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, 4,483 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 638,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Bergio International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRGO)

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. It offers a range of products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. The company provides a collection of charms, crosses, and other add-on pieces; fashion jewelry, such as necklaces, pendants, earrings, bracelets, and rings; couture line of products; and bridal line, which comprises wedding sets, engagement rings, and wedding bands for men and women.

