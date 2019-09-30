BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Set at $128.00 by Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) has been assigned a $128.00 price objective by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 89.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.40. 1,467,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,164. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $67.24 and a 52-week high of $106.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.24 and a beta of 1.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $279,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,009.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

