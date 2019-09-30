BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Up 6.3% in September

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 199,800 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BTAI shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 target price on BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ BTAI traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca acquired 6,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,762.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Mueller acquired 8,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $73,818.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,976 shares of company stock worth $165,104 over the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $198,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 247.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 31,218 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

