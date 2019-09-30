Bisichi Mining (LON:BISI) Shares Down 4.3%

Bisichi Mining PLC (LON:BISI) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44), 24,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,827% from the average session volume of 1,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28.

Get Bisichi Mining alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Bisichi Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.06%.

Bisichi Mining Company Profile (LON:BISI)

Bisichi Mining Plc engages in coal mining activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. It owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in South Africa. The company is also involved in the share dealing and retail property investment activities. Bisichi Mining Plc was incorporated in 1910 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Bisichi Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisichi Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.