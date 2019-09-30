BitCoal (COAL) Trading 31.3% Lower This Week

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, BitCoal has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $1,510.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00686513 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003876 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003292 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io.

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

