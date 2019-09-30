Bitradio Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $83,515.00 and $9.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitradio has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,938,950 coins and its circulating supply is 7,938,946 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.