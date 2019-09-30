BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BJRI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of BJRI opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $301.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Gerald W. Deitchle bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg Trojan bought 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $474,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,943,000 after acquiring an additional 289,372 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 680,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after buying an additional 51,694 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 600,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 141.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 566,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after buying an additional 331,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

