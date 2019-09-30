BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Short Interest Update

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,750,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 21,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of BB stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.26. 631,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,069,679. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). BlackBerry had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,306.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,969,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 43.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,099,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,044 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $11,563,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 5,783.8% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,217,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in BlackBerry by 22.0% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,563,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after buying an additional 1,001,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.75 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

