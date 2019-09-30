BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.75

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.75 and traded as low as $12.63. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 1,310 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRA. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 54.6% during the first quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 158,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 55,888 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 0.3% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,119,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 10.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 24.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the second quarter worth about $96,000.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

