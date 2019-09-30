BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) a $53.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a $53.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays set a $51.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.92.

BIP stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.61. 454,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,163. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 73.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.4% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 858.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 104,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 200,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

