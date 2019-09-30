Bob’s Repair (BOB) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last Week

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $188,216.00 and $279,186.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $7.50 and $24.68. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

Bob’s Repair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.68, $10.39, $51.55, $32.15, $18.94, $33.94, $50.98, $7.50, $24.43, $13.77 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

