BQT (BQTX) Trading Down 4.8% This Week

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, BQT has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One BQT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. BQT has a total market capitalization of $28.98 million and $1.42 million worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038433 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.45 or 0.05384161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015309 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQT is a token. It was first traded on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,764,985 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The official website for BQT is bqt.io. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

