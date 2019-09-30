BriaCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,308.00 (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. BriaCoin has a total market capitalization of $61,531.00 and $1,308.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One BriaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,676.82 or 2.22603155 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00023649 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000414 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About BriaCoin

BRIA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com.

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

