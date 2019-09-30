BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading 6.7% Higher

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) shares traded up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $21.47, 315,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 299,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

