Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 56,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 244,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 79.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 71,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.11. 9,288,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,117,128. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

