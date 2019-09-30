Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given a $322.00 Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 target price on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVGO. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America set a $345.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $312.06.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,063. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.68. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $208.23 and a 12 month high of $323.20. The stock has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.71, for a total transaction of $5,774,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $17,026,600. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 978,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $281,577,000 after purchasing an additional 147,769 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 63.0% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 60,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.