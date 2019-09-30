Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Short Interest Update

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 626,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 25,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $3,189,580.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Young sold 38,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $4,826,090.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,491,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,133 shares of company stock valued at $39,829,477. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after acquiring an additional 71,039 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 280,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,086,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,965,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $39,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.48. 365,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $91.34 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.34.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

