Broken Hill Prospecting (ASX:BPL) Shares Down 18.8%

Broken Hill Prospecting Ltd (ASX:BPL)’s share price traded down 18.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.03 ($0.02) and last traded at A$0.03 ($0.02), 157,876 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 136,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.03 ($0.02).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17.

About Broken Hill Prospecting (ASX:BPL)

Broken Hill Prospecting Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for cobalt, copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits, as well as heavy mineral sand deposits containing titanium and zirconium. It holds 100% interests in various tenements with exploration titles covering approximately 7,300 km2 located in the Murray Basin, New South Wales; and the Thackaringa Cobalt Project covering 63 km2 located to the southwest of Broken Hill, New South Wales.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Broken Hill Prospecting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broken Hill Prospecting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.