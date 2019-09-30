Brokerages Anticipate Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings. Preferred Apartment Communities posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Apartment Communities.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $113.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.58 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Securities assumed coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 146,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,159. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $652.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

