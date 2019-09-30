Brokerages Set $11.38 Target Price for Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

Shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $11.38 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harrow Health an industry rank of 69 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HROW shares. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harrow Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of HROW stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.62. 197,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.87. Harrow Health has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $8.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.15.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a net margin of 51.32% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $51,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $133,055 over the last three months. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 18.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,146,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 178,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Harrow Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harrow Health by 40.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 560,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 162,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 273.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 315,209 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

