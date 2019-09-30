Brokerages Set Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Price Target at $11.68

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.68.

BE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,131,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $406.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.31.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 539.17%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.56 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 25,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 4,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.