Brokerages Set Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Target Price at $3.08

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 target price on Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.94 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Carlyle Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,982,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,597,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,318,488. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 90.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.