Btu Metals (CVE:BTU) Stock Price Down 21.4%

Btu Metals Corp (CVE:BTU) shares traded down 21.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 581,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 112% from the average session volume of 274,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of $9.17 million and a PE ratio of -8.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Btu Metals Company Profile (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada and the Republic of Ireland. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shakespeare Property that consists of 9 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 528 hectares located in the Baldwin and Shakespeare Townships, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario; and the Galway Gold project that covers an area of 16,640 hectares located in Galway County, the Republic of Ireland.

Recommended Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Btu Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Btu Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.